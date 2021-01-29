Penbrook Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,449. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

