Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

PBA opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

