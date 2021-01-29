Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4454913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

