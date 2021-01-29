Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

Shares of Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.50. Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 307,035 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.57. The stock has a market cap of £13.83 million and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

