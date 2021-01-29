PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Down 8.7%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.73. 599,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 393,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages have commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright raised PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

