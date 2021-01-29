PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

PCSB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,154. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

