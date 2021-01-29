PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 7,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,893 shares of company stock worth $313,066. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

