PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Insiders have bought a total of 29,893 shares of company stock valued at $313,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,739. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

