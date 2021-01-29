PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

PayPal stock opened at $237.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

