PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. 181,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

