Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Passage Bio stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

