Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,080 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

