Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PGPHF stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,226.00. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $535.00 and a 52 week high of $1,240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,033.06.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

