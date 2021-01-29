Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $8,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Parsons by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $36.47 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.