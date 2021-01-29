Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $247.41 and last traded at $249.92. Approximately 1,454,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 891,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.04.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $755,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

