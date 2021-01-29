PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PKCOY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

PKCOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

