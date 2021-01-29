Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.52. 5,260,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,746,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,484,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

