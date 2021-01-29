Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $204,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000.

NTES opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

