Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $197,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Read More: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.