Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $197,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.