Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

