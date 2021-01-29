Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.