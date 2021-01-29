Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $6.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. TD Securities upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

