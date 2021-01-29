Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

PZG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 46,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.