Parachute Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $185,771.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004179 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,062,103 coins. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

