PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 8.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.97. 3,338,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,882,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.