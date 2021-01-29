Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPBI. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

