Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.