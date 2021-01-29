Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,657 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

HRC opened at $99.36 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

