Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,562 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

