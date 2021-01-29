Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

DECK opened at $290.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $336.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.