Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $803,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the third quarter worth $228,000.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

MIDD stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

