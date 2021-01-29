Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of CoreCivic worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 96.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 66.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

