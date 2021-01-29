Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

