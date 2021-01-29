Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $91.92 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

