Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.