PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $93.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

