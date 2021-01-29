Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 764,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

