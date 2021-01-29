Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.40

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

