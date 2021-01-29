Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

