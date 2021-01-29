OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.60.

OSIS opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

