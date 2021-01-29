Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.