Oshkosh Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

