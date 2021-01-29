Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OROCF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Orocobre Company Profile
