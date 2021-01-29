Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OROCF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

