Orion Protocol Price Hits $2.98 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.19 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00009025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

