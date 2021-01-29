O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $432.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.71 and a 200-day moving average of $457.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

