Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,144,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,804,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $551.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

