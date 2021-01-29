Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 98,104 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 61,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

