Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

