Optas LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $8.11 on Friday, hitting $546.13. 20,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,786. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.