Optas LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. 53,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

